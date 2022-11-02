Agrify (AGFY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.55) per share for the quarter. Agrify has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($8.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($5.70). The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 34.16% and a negative net margin of 145.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect Agrify to post $-18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Agrify has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Agrify to $1.75 in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agrify by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Agrify by 808.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 91,763 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC grew its holdings in Agrify by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Agrify by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

