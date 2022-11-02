Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.54.

Airbnb stock opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.43.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

