Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Cowen

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day moving average is $115.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 16.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

