Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $135.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock traded down $9.53 on Wednesday, hitting $99.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.43. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,383,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,383,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.