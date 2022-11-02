Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.09 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Albany International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.51. The stock had a trading volume of 133,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,543. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Albany International by 60.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the second quarter valued at about $717,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Albany International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.