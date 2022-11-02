Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.75-21.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10-7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.51 billion. Albemarle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.75-$21.75 EPS.

Albemarle Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $12.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.52. 1,560,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.32.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 25.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,265,000 after purchasing an additional 101,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $7,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

