Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,082.00

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Alchemix USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemix USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix USD has a total market capitalization of $238.48 million and approximately $20,082.00 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemix USD Profile

Alchemix USD’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

