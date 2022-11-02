Aleph Zero Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00004416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $162.70 million and approximately $712,643.00 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 182,949,009 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

