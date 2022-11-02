Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Trading Down 0.6%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 13 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.
Alger 35 ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.
