Algorand 24 Hour Volume Reaches $223.78 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $2.61 billion and $223.78 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00090572 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00067105 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014515 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025405 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001352 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006850 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000300 BTC.
Algorand Profile
Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,303,208,276 coins and its circulating supply is 7,074,692,013 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.
