Algorand 24 Hour Volume Reaches $223.78 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $2.61 billion and $223.78 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,303,208,276 coins and its circulating supply is 7,074,692,013 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

