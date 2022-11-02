Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALKS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.22.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 103,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,681. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $32.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Alkermes Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alkermes by 132.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alkermes by 24.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 660.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.