Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.37. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 41.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the period. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

