Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at $169,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 41.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 463.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

