Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $52.63 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $60,670,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,107,000 after buying an additional 993,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,049,000 after buying an additional 886,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 99.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 994,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after buying an additional 496,851 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

