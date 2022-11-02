Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,413 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Shares of LNT opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

