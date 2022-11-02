Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

