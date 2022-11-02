Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.