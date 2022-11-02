Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Stock Performance

Alpine Summit Energy Partners stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,529. Alpine Summit Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Get Alpine Summit Energy Partners alerts:

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Summit Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Summit Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.