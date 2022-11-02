Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
Alpine Summit Energy Partners Stock Performance
Alpine Summit Energy Partners stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,529. Alpine Summit Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $7.25.
Alpine Summit Energy Partners Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Summit Energy Partners (ALPS)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Summit Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Summit Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.