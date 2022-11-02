Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Alta Equipment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. 169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,257. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $408.55 million, a P/E ratio of 316.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $406.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 5,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $71,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 88.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

