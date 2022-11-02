Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 159.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.63. 88,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,671,648. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.