Amaze World Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $91.83 million and $560,329.00 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amaze World has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00008444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

