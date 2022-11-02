AMCON Distributing (DIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 30th

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

AMCON Distributing has raised its dividend by an average of 78.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DIT stock opened at $189.00 on Wednesday. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $124.22 and a 12 month high of $249.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $110.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

