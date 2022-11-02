AMCON Distributing (DIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 30th

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.
AMCON Distributing has raised its dividend by an average of 78.8% annually over the last three years.
AMCON Distributing Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of DIT stock opened at $189.00 on Wednesday. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $124.22 and a 12 month high of $249.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $110.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.80.
About AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
