Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,347,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,640 shares during the period. Amdocs makes up about 2.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $528,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.80. 10,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,823. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

