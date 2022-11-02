Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.77. 6,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,712. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.35 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

