American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $555,000.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,977,855 shares in the company, valued at $193,635,476.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AAT traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. 415,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,558. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several research firms have weighed in on AAT. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

