American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.43

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.43 and traded as low as C$2.83. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 84,594 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOT.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.80 to C$3.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.42.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

