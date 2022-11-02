American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 681.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.36. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American States Water news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

