American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1,896.4% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 821,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,073,000 after acquiring an additional 780,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $207.88 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.62.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.