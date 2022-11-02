Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $28.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $314.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,561,000 after purchasing an additional 93,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,713,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after buying an additional 198,694 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

