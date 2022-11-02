Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.78.

Insider Activity

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $314.12 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.06.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

