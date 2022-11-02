Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Position Lessened by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.61% of Ameris Bancorp worth $44,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after acquiring an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,155,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,597,000 after acquiring an additional 396,045 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,160,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after acquiring an additional 162,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

