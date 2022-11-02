AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AME opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.68.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at AMETEK

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

