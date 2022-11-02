Amgen (AMG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,097.00

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Amgen has a market capitalization of $116.40 million and $24,097.00 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00005739 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Amgen

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.18562065 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,973.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

