Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.80 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 56.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 19.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

