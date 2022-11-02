Amp Trading Down 2.4% This Week (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Amp has a market cap of $175.94 million and $5.63 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amp has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003108 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,592.30 or 0.32326401 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012626 BTC.
About Amp
Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Amp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.