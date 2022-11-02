Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.95-$2.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

