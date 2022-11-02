Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.97 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $61.19 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00019594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

