Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.04)-$(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $62.5-64.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.39 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.22–$0.21 EPS.

Amplitude stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 975,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,741. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -9.60.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.43.

In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $120,975.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $120,975.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,108 shares of company stock worth $493,451. 45.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

