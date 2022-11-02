Amyris (AMRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amyris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMRS stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,909. The firm has a market cap of $928.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Amyris by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 65.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 87,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,513 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Amyris by 8.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amyris by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,100,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 287,385 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

