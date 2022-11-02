Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Raised by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 30.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock worth $5,702,820. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADI traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.08. 19,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average is $155.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

