Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ovintiv (OVV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) in the last few weeks:
- 10/24/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 10/19/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $69.00.
- 9/30/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $99.00 to $77.00.
- 9/26/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $70.00.
- 9/19/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 234,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,756. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
