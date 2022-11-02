Analysts Set Expectations for Universal Health Services, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Health Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share.

UHS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

NYSE UHS opened at $117.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.45 and its 200 day moving average is $109.50. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

