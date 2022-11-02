Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vicor (VICR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) in the last few weeks:

10/26/2022 – Vicor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/26/2022 – Vicor was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Vicor had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Vicor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Vicor had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.52. 384,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,054. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vicor by 132.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

