Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,383.57 ($40.88).

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,150 ($38.06) to GBX 3,165 ($38.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 273 shares of company stock valued at $718,845.

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,766.50 ($33.43) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,762.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,067.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The stock has a market cap of £37.00 billion and a PE ratio of 547.82.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

