Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,383.57 ($40.88).
A number of analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,150 ($38.06) to GBX 3,165 ($38.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American
In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 273 shares of company stock valued at $718,845.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
