Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 18,830 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Antero Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 98.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 511,656 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Antero Resources by 7,237.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 551.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $273,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. 88,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,475,418. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.