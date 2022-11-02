Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,283 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 158,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,633 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.57.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

