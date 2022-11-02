AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Short Interest Down 5.3% in October

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,400 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 914,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $135.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

