AptarGroup, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for AptarGroup in a report released on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.14.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

