Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) PT Lowered to $5.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.54. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

