Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Price Up 19.1%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) was up 19.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 105,082 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 26,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.07.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.7499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.