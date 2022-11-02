ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.32

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $2.12. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 14,893 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARCA biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Further Reading

